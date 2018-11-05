Brexit and the sealed trucks of the border past

Sir, – The suggestion of the Minister for Foreign Affairs for a system that would differentiate between Irish and UK trucks destined for continental Europe and vice versa (Home News, November 1st) recalls an efficient arrangement on the Great Northern Railway from Dublin to Bundoran which passed through Co Fermanagh in Northern Ireland, whereby a “sealed van” was provided for goods and the luggage of passengers heading for the Co Donegal town.

The contents of this van were not inspected by customs officials leaving the Free State at Clones, entering Northern Ireland at Newtownbutler, exiting Northern Ireland at Beleek and re-entering the Free State at Ballyshannon. – Yours, etc,

CHRISTOPHER

Fitz-SIMON,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.