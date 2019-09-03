Brexit and the price of food

Sir, – Dr Tricia Keilthy, head of social justice with the Society of St Vincent de Paul, fears Brexit will increase the deprivation of poorer families (“No-deal Brexit will hit poor on both sides of the Border first and hardest”, Opinion & Analysis, August 2nd).

Have the patrons of Northern Ireland’s 23 food banks and “the 19 per cent of the Republic’s population . . . unable to afford nutritious food” been asked if they would like access to cheap Brazilian beef and American chicken? – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.