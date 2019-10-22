Brexit and the letter of the law

Sir, – I wonder what the president of the European Council does with unsigned junk mail. Bin it? Recycle it? – Yours, etc,

ALISON HACKETT,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Is British prime minister Boris Johnson adopting the practice of some Irish public bodies of sending unsigned letters? – Yours, etc,

OLIVER McGRANE,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – From all of the confusion surrounding Brexit, there’s one thing that I have learned: it’s easier to join the EU than to leave it! – Yours, etc,

EILEEN LYNCH,

Dublin 7.