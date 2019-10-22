Brexit and the letter of the law
Sir, – I wonder what the president of the European Council does with unsigned junk mail. Bin it? Recycle it? – Yours, etc,
ALISON HACKETT,
Dún Laoghaire,
Co Dublin.
Sir, – Is British prime minister Boris Johnson adopting the practice of some Irish public bodies of sending unsigned letters? – Yours, etc,
OLIVER McGRANE,
Rathfarnham,
Dublin 16.
Sir, – From all of the confusion surrounding Brexit, there’s one thing that I have learned: it’s easier to join the EU than to leave it! – Yours, etc,
EILEEN LYNCH,
Dublin 7.