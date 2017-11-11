Brexit and the Border

Sir, – From the moment Brexit was announced, it has been clear that if the UK government cleaves to its plan to leave both the single market and the customs union, there would have to be a hard border in Ireland (“EU says North must stay in customs union to avoid hard border”, November 10th).

Talk of technological solutions, creative arrangements and special statuses are, like so many other Brexit fantasies, such as having one’s cake and eating it too, melting one by one in the heat of reality.

Should the UK go off the cliff, whether that be sooner or later, the only choices on this island will be between a hard border and a de facto, if not de jure, united Ireland.

The unionist community in the North will determine which it is to be. – Yours, etc,

FRANK E BANNISTER,

Dublin 4.