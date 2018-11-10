Sir, – Fr Joe McVeigh accuses the Dublin Government of betraying the “nationalist people in the northern six counties” over Brexit and the backstop (November 8th). Is he referring to the same people who voted en masse for a party which voluntarily chooses not to exercise its influence in the only parliament which can actually defeat Brexit? Those voters and their party have allowed the DUP tail to wag the Conservative dog, and yet Fr McVeigh blames Dublin. Clearly, whilst he cannot bring himself to use the term Northern Ireland, he has no difficulty employing northern irony. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.