Brexit and impending upheaval

Sir, – Theresa May admitted that, “it has been a tough week, actually these negotiations have been tough right from the start” (“May says leadership challenge has not gained enough support”, News, November 18th).

Everyone, including her enemies, respects the British prime minister’s tenacity and sense of duty. However, her remarkable staying power has become a stumbling block to the UK finding a way out of its self-inflicted Brexit morass.

Mrs May mistakes hanging on and personal redemption for what she claims is “the national interest”.

In fact, she’s the wrong politician in the wrong position at the wrong time.

For the good of her country, she should now step aside and let events to take their natural course. I hope that would be towards a people’s vote rather than a no-deal disaster. – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – The DUP argues that it is time to work for a better withdrawal deal which does not undermine UK integrity (“DUP hardens stance on May’s proposed Brexit deal”, News, November 18th).

Perhaps it should be reminded of the real backstop contained within the Belfast Agreement, which has a border poll enshrined therein. Instead of preserving their precious union, the shenanigans of the DUP and their Brexiteer colleagues could lead its eventual break-up. – Yours, etc,

PETER MULVANY,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – Politicians don’t ever seem to learn. Almost one hundred years ago a humiliating and vindictive treaty was imposed on a broken and weakened Germany with the result that within a generation, extremist politics led to the most destructive war ever seen. At present, a humiliating and vindictive treaty is being imposed on Britain which, if implemented, will almost certain foment extremist politics in a humiliated and weakened world power, causing untold hostility, strife and retributive action in the not-too-distant future. So much damage has already been caused by protracted and bitter negotiations that Britain is far less likely to swing towards extremism if separated from, rather than subservient to, an increasingly dictatorial and very smug EU.

We can only hope that Britain will be allowed leave peaceably with as little interrupted EU commercial interaction as possible. If forced into humiliating climb-down or banished with shut-out hostility, extremist politics are likely to flourish. Should this happen, Ireland, the EU and Britain itself are likely to suffer great upheaval. As for the Irish Border, it is likely to be the EU which insists on its revival to prevent American beef appearing on the dinner tables of Europe. – Yours, etc,

PADRAIC NEARY,

Tubbercurry,

Co Sligo.

A chara, – Backstop is a term that has been used in the sport of rowing since God’s time. Backstop is the point where the old stroke ends and the new stroke begins! – Yours, etc,

BARRY O’CONNOR,

Newbridge,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – Gerry Moriarty reports that the DUP is unhappy with the positive attitude taken by business and by farmers in Northern Ireland in relation to the draft Brexit deal (“Foster at odds with Northern business leaders over support for Brexit deal”, News, November17th).

Reuters reported on November 16th that UK business leaders had lined up to help Theresa May sell her draft Brexit agreement. The National Farmers Union in the UK issued a statement saying that the agreement “paves the way for a transition period that maintains free and frictionless trade with the EU and provides stability for farmers and the wider economy”.

In view of the DUP’s concern that the agreement poses a threat to the union of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, one assumes that the DUP will not forget to provide the same explanation to UK-based business and farming organisations on how they are “being exploited for political reasons”. – Yours, etc,

MARTIN McDONALD,

Terenure,

Dublin 12.

Sir, – So Jacob Rees-Mogg has sent a letter expressing “no confidence” in Theresa May. It was no doubt written with a quill. – Yours, etc,

B ROBINSON,

Daingean,

Co Offaly.