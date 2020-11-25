Brexit and human rights

Sir, – Amidst the intensive focus on trade, there is a risk that something significant will be missed. A human rights and equality provision made it into the Irish protocol. The long-stalled Bill of Rights process in Northern Ireland has gained renewed momentum this year.

The impact of Brexit on people here is often neglected, yet the collective hard work of realising human rights goes on.

That includes trying to ensure the British government sticks to its promises, being vigilant for signs of regression, and beginning to think about where we go next.

Things are desperate and disastrous in so many ways, but it is heartening to know that seeds are still being planted in the hope of a better shared future for everyone. – Yours, etc,

Prof COLIN HARVEY,

School of Law,

Queen’s University

Belfast.