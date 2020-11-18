Brexit and fishing rights

Sir, – Seán O’Donoghue asks why the UK is making demands on fishing rights (“Brexit – time to debunk myth of bad deal for British fishermen”, Opinion & Analysis, November 17th).

The answer is that it is become an independent coastal state with an exclusive economic zone stretching out up to 200 nautical miles and escaping from the Common Fisheries Policy.

He then argues that “when you leave a club, you relinquish the benefits which that membership afforded. Therefore Britain cannot expect to retain benefits it enjoyed while an EU member in any future trade agreement.”

Precisely so, but what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. EU fishermen cannot expect to retain the benefit of fishing in UK sovereign waters except with British permission. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN

DOHERTY

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.