Brexit and deepening divisions
Sir, – Anthony Barnett writes plaintively that he is “acutely aware that as yet no appealing counter-narrative has emerged to make a positive case for England’s participation in the EU. Until this happens, division will rule” (“Brexit brings about a very British civil war”, Opinion & Analysis, January 30th).
But while England is involved in necessary navel-gazing, more robust parts of the British Isles are preparing for the possible demise of the United Kingdom.
At the “Beyond Brexit – The Future of Ireland” event in Belfast last weekend, a 1,500-strong gathering of pan-nationalist opinion met to consider the medium-term prospect of a united Ireland. There’s also little doubt that political divisions in England have given a substantial boost to Scottish nationalists.
For all its real and multiple risks, a no-deal Brexit might be a price worth paying for a united Ireland and an independent Scotland. – Yours, etc,
JOE McCARTHY,
Arbour Hill,
Dublin 7.
Sir, – We now understand that Mrs May has three alternatives in mind should she succeed in convincing the EU to be complicit with her latest U-turn in relation to the removal of the backstop. Apparently, these are the provision for a unilateral exit by the UK, a time limit, or a solution provided by “technology”.
Perhaps, redolent of one of the most infamous episodes in Anglo-Irish relations dating from nearly 35 years ago, it is time for the Taoiseach to complete a full reversal of roles and declare with respect to each of the above: Out, out, out. – Yours, etc,
EDMOND CANNON,
Stepaside,
Co Dublin.
Sir, – The only reason to fear the prolonging of the border backstop is failure to find an “alternative arrangement” in negotiations for a future relationship between the EU and the UK.
If these alternatives are, as claimed by a majority of UK MPs, attainable, then there should not be a problem in finding one during the transition period or soon after. So why the paranoia about being locked in the backstop forever? – Yours, etc,
CRISPIN WALL,
Sandyford,
Dublin 18.
Sir, – The United Kingdom – the greatest oxymoron of our times. – Yours, etc,
MARY KEALY,
Gort,
Co Galway.
Sir, – First the UK was in with lots of opt-outs.
Now it wants to be out with lots of opt-ins. – Yours, etc,
BEN POWER,
Cascais,
Portugal.
Sir, – “Alternative arrangements” remind one of their American cousins, “alternative facts”. – Yours, etc,
SEÁN Ó COILEÁIN,
Cork.