Brexit and deepening divisions

Sir, – Anthony Barnett writes plaintively that he is “acutely aware that as yet no appealing counter-narrative has emerged to make a positive case for England’s participation in the EU. Until this happens, division will rule” (“Brexit brings about a very British civil war”, Opinion & Analysis, January 30th).

But while England is involved in necessary navel-gazing, more robust parts of the British Isles are preparing for the possible demise of the United Kingdom.

At the “Beyond Brexit – The Future of Ireland” event in Belfast last weekend, a 1,500-strong gathering of pan-nationalist opinion met to consider the medium-term prospect of a united Ireland. There’s also little doubt that political divisions in England have given a substantial boost to Scottish nationalists.

For all its real and multiple risks, a no-deal Brexit might be a price worth paying for a united Ireland and an independent Scotland. – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – We now understand that Mrs May has three alternatives in mind should she succeed in convincing the EU to be complicit with her latest U-turn in relation to the removal of the backstop. Apparently, these are the provision for a unilateral exit by the UK, a time limit, or a solution provided by “technology”.

Perhaps, redolent of one of the most infamous episodes in Anglo-Irish relations dating from nearly 35 years ago, it is time for the Taoiseach to complete a full reversal of roles and declare with respect to each of the above: Out, out, out. – Yours, etc,

EDMOND CANNON,

Stepaside,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The only reason to fear the prolonging of the border backstop is failure to find an “alternative arrangement” in negotiations for a future relationship between the EU and the UK.

If these alternatives are, as claimed by a majority of UK MPs, attainable, then there should not be a problem in finding one during the transition period or soon after. So why the paranoia about being locked in the backstop forever? – Yours, etc,

CRISPIN WALL,

Sandyford,

Dublin 18.

Sir, – The United Kingdom – the greatest oxymoron of our times. – Yours, etc,

MARY KEALY,

Gort,

Co Galway.

Sir, – First the UK was in with lots of opt-outs.

Now it wants to be out with lots of opt-ins. – Yours, etc,

BEN POWER,

Cascais,

Portugal.

Sir, – “Alternative arrangements” remind one of their American cousins, “alternative facts”. – Yours, etc,

SEÁN Ó COILEÁIN,

Cork.