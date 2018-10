Sir, – Newton Emerson writes that “Everyone knows the Tories will throw the DUP under a bus when the time for compromise arrives” (Opinion & Analysis, October 25th).

Only if they get in quick – before the EU chucks Ireland under the Brexit juggernaut. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Vienna.

Sir, – Is it my imagination or is the rhetoric of the Brexit divorce more and more that Britain is the injured party? – Yours, etc,

GILL McCARTHY,

Shillelagh,

Co Wicklow.