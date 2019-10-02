Brexit and changing times

Sir, – Now we know what negotiating with “oomph” at a “blistering pace” means. Producing non-papers with non-starter ideas. Proposing two borders where the commitment was to have none. – Yours, etc,

M HOGAN,

Toomevara,

Co Tipperary.

Sir, – Changes to the subject of history are a sign of the times but it is not the only subject under revision.

Look at Britain, where Brexit has influenced changes to the subject of mathematics where 48 is now perceived to be a higher number than 52. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Dublin 24.