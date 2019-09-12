Brexit and boundaries

A chara, – The Isle of Man is not in the UK, the single market or the EU, but is treated as part of the UK and the EU so that it can be part of the EU customs union.

Similar arrangements exist for the Channel Islands and the British military bases of Akrotiri and Dhekelia on the island of Cyprus.

There are three EU borders on Cyprus, with the Turkish Cypriots considered citizens of the EU, even though the EU doesn’t recognise the Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Both Greenland and the Faroe Islands are part of the kingdom of Denmark, but while neither are in the EU, Greenland citizens are EU citizens, while Faroese citizens are not. Gibraltar in not in the UK or the EU customs union, but is in the EU and the single market.

Monaco is in the EU customs union and partially in the single market, Liechtenstein is in the single market and in the Swiss customs union, while Andorra is not in the single market but is partially in the EU customs union.

There is an EU border on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin, with the northern end part of France and the EU, and using the euro, while the southern end , Sint Maarten, is a constituent country within the kingdom of the Netherlands, like Aruba and Curaçao. The citizens of these three countries, while not part of the EU, are Dutch citizens and EU citizens.

Similar arrangements apply to Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, which are municipalities of the Netherlands proper.

Let nobody tell you that the EU and the UK can’t make a deal. – Is mise,

LOMAN

Ó LOINGSIGH,

Dublin 24.