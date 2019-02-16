Brexit and a question of time

Sir, – It would appear that nearly every day Theresa May peddles the same discredited Brexit plan and gets absolutely nowhere with it.

In view of this will history remember her as Groundhog May? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – As Theresa May pedals furiously towards March 29th, now would be a good time to point out that the chain came off the Brexit bike long ago. The only thing moving forward is the clock. – Yours, etc,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Theresa May’s greatest ally is time, which she is happily frittering away selling the notion to a gullible press and public that she is out there fighting against all the odds to create a new bespoke deal out of smoke.

She is clearly gambling that at the last hour enough of her own party will back her and that she will pick up enough votes from the Labour Party MPs similarly terrified of a no-deal exit to force it through. In one bound she will be free, having secured her primary objective of avoiding splitting the Conservative Party, sidelining her arch-enemies therein and neutering the Labour party too. Genius.

How can any of the interested parties call her bluff?

What a poker player she would make. – Yours, etc,

TOM FINN,

Ballinasloe,

Co Galway.

A chara, – I have read much of the clamour to get an Irish passport in advance of Brexit. My own Irish passport expires in July 2019, and the demand is such that the post office in Belfast told me there are no renewal forms in the north of Ireland and it could be six weeks before they are back in stock. Fearing I could get stuck in a post-Brexit Belfast, I used the online Irish passport renewal facility, which I must commend.

I applied on a Monday and received my passport the following Saturday.

Thankfully I will not be stateless after March 29th. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN HORGAN,

Belfast.