Brexit and a ‘British vote’

Sir, – Arlene Foster has recently criticised Scottish Leavers, pointing out that, whatever about Scotland’s views on the matter, the Brexit referendum decision was a “British vote”. The principle is that major constitutional questions should be settled by an all-UK vote.

Fair enough. And in the interests of consistency, we now await the DUP’s call for an all-UK vote on Northern Ireland’s place in the union.

Why shouldn’t the English have a say on that also? After all, they’re paying for it. – Yours, etc,

SEÁN

MacCANN,

Trillick,

Co Tyrone.