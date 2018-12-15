Brexit – a no-deal scenario

Sir, – If ever there was an instance of cognitive dissonance at play, it has to be how Westminster is addressing Brexit. In the field of psychology, cognitive dissonance is the psychological stress experienced by a person or persons who simultaneously hold two or more contradictory beliefs, ideas, or values. The Brexiteers espouse a romantic notion of returning to the British Empire’s glory days, characterised by an independence in trade, free of the shackles imposed by Brussels, while knowing deep down in their hearts and minds that leaving the EU can only mean a much poorer future for most citizens in the United Kingdom. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL CULLEN,

Sandycove,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The UK Conservatives have effectively been two different parties for more than 30 years.

The latest manifestation of the sometimes sleeping but never dormant English nationalist rump (Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg, et al), which is driving the whole Brexit exercise, will eventually have to peel away from the mainstream party, taking what is left of the DUP with them.

Only then will there be any real clarity about the UK’s attitude to Europe. Unfortunately, until that long-overdue split comes about, we will all very likely be picking up the pieces of a no-deal scenario brought about by the incompetence of the current Westminster incumbents and a Corbyn (or McDonnell)-led Labour party. – Yours, etc,

LOUIS HOGAN,

Wicklow.

Sir, – Perhaps it’s my failing memory but for the life of me, I just can’t remember what the UK political commentators talked about before the Brexit debacle. And what will they talk about afterwards? If there is an afterwards. – Yours, etc,

GEOFF SCARGILL,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.