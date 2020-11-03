Breathalyser and Covid-19

Sir, – Having recently worked two consecutive days in a vulnerable healthcare setting, I was stopped and breathalysed by gardaí outside Terenure village in Dublin last weekend.

While having no issue with gardaí enforcing the various road traffic acts, I do have concerns about the use of a breathalyser machine, specially in relation to the transmission of Covid -19 infections with its repeated use.

With people suffering genuine fear and anxiety of contacting this dreadful disease, I just wonder what options are available to ensure compliance with the Garda request of providing a sample without the risk of prosecution?

I can definitely state I wasn’t returning from one of those much talked about house parties. – Yours, etc,

PJ DE BURCA,

Co Meath.