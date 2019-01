Sir, – I have just come across, under the floorboards, a folded sheet of newsprint for pages 7-10 of an Irish Times. Page 7 is dated July 23rd, 1978. Pages 8-10 are dated July 23rd, 1984.

Was there some sort of anomaly in space-time in The Irish Times building once, and, if so, when? – Yours, etc,

HAZEL COFFEY,

Westport

Co Mayo.