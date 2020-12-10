Breakdancing as an Olympic sport

Sir, – It was bad enough when the International Olympic Committee introduced synchronised swimming as an Olympic “sport” a number of years ago but breakdancing as an Olympic event surely takes the biscuit (“‘More urban’: competitive breakdancing added to Paris 2024 Olympic Games”, Sport, December 9th).

What next, tiddlywinks?

The idea of gold medals being awarded for these silly bits of chorography while also being awarded to the fastest man or woman over a distance of 100 metres in the world or to the fastest man or woman over the marathon distance is a joke and an insult to the idea of the Olympic spirit.

Baron de Coubertin must be spinning in his grave. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL O’KEEFFE,

Aghabullogue,

Co Cork.