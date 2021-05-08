Breakaway golf tour

A chara, – Kevin McLoughlin (Letters, May 7th) is right to laud Rory McIlroy for rejecting the Saudi Arabia-backed Premier Golf League.

He would be naive, however, to believe that this was done for purely altruistic reasons. Having last year concluded a new nine-year TV deal worth $7 billion, Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, was able to offer a $40 million “incentive” to the top players to ensure their loyalty to the PGA tour.

Top-level sport is big business and everything comes with a price-tag attached.– Is mise,

JOHN KELLY

Bennekerry,

Co Carlow.