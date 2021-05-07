Sir, – We should all be proud of Rory McIlroy with the stance he has taken on the proposed breakaway golf tour being funded by Saudi Arabia when he said, “I’m very much against it and I don’t see why anyone would be for it” (“McIlroy outlines why he will not be joining any golf breakaway tour”, Sport, May 5th).

In setting aside any personal interest in the bottomless money chest on offer from a country internationally denounced for multiple violations of human rights, he is doing what is right for the greater good of sport and letting the world know there are certain moral limits in having a decent society where not everything is for sale. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN McLOUGHLIN,

Ballina,

Co Mayo.