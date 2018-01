Sir, – As a former St Michael’s College student who has no interest in rugby whatsoever, then or now, I was fascinated by your report of a donnybrook in Donnybrook that required a mention that the schools allegedly involved were “fee-paying” (“Street brawl breaks out after rugby match”, Online, January 30th).

Does this qualification mean we should expect a better quality of brawl or none at all? – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.