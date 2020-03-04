Boy loses eye in Jerusalem

Sir, – Betty Purcell asks “what kind of army shoots at young children?” (Letters, March 2nd).

Jerusalem’s Issawiya neighbourhood, where the innocent nine-year-old Malik Eissa was struck on February 15th by a non-lethal munition, is an area where rioting is very frequent. The Israeli policeman responsible for the boy’s wounding has been questioned under caution and may yet face prosecution. Malik was immediately treated in Israel’s Hadassa hospital where he was operated on three times in an effort to save his left eye.

Moshe Lion, Jerusalem’s mayor, visited Malik in hospital and promised his father that he would pay for any additional treatment his son required. – Yours, etc,

KARL MARTIN,

Bayside,

Dublin 13.