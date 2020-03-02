Boy loses eye in Jerusalem

Sir,– I was so shocked to see the picture of nine-year-old Malik Eissa, who was shot in the face by Israeli forces having just got off his school bus in the Issiwiya neighbourhood of East Jerusalem.

He had paused to buy sweets on his way home.

After three operations, he has lost not only the sight in his eye, but now the eye itself. The little lad, normally optimistic, has told his parents he is sad and sore.

The army operations are part of a pressure campaign to encourage Palestinian families to leave East Jerusalem, so that the whole city can be land-grabbed and declared a new capital for Israel.

But we have to ask, what kind of an army shoots at young children in pursuit of its goals, whether political or territorial? – Yours, etc,

BETTY PURCELL ,

Dublin 6W.