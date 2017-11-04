Bound for North Korea?

Sir, – It would appear Ministers John Halligan, Finian McGrath and Shane Ross have decided that when it comes to solving the problems of their ministerial briefs here in Ireland and the problem that is North Korea, they have chosen the easier option. – Yours, etc,

FRANK GREENE,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.

Sir, – I disagree with the negative reaction to the proposed visit to North Korea of John Halligan and Shane Ross. I strongly support the proposal. Indeed, they might consider an extended stay. – Yours, etc,

NICKY DUNNE,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Move over the Skibbereen Eagle, John Halligan and co are after your laurels. – Yours, etc,

JOHN ROGERS,

Rathowen, Co Westmeath.