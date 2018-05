Sir, – I have no doubt that Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill will have derived pleasure in the wake of the referendum results to hear British commentators consistently talking about the implications for “the North” rather than for Northern Ireland. Whether the people of Cork or Kerry recognise their location as, in her words “the bottom of Ireland” is another matter. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny

Co Donegal.