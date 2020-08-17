Bottles of stout

Sir, – Pardon the input into this discussion (Letters, August 16th) from a 65-year-old Irishman who has never had a pint of Guinness, but in Armagh a bottle of stout is a half pint and a pint bottle is referred to, respectfully, as a sergeant. – Yours, etc,

ENDA CULLEN,

Armagh.

Sir, – The recent correspondence is jogging my memory. There was a pint bottle in Limerick, which was tall like a lemonade bottle, and was known as a “danno”. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GAVIN,

Cork.

Sir, – The decision by Guinness to replace the corks with metal crown caps in 1969 was very unpopular. As publican Pat O’Hagan said at the time, “If it’s unhygienic, why do they use it in champagne? Why not put a cap instead of a cork? Answer me that one?”

The controversy was covered on RTÉ’s Newsbeat by reporter Colin Bird on February 4th, 1969. The video clip is available on the RTÉ Archives website. Yours, etc,

JOE DUNNE,

Shanakiel,

Cork.