Bottles of stout

Sir, – Further to recent correspondence (Letters, August 13th and 14th), my father Paddy had a pub in Ferrybank, Waterford, where he bottled Guinness for many years. His was one of the last pubs in the country to use the corked bottle, which was preferred by the connoisseurs for its superior taste compared to the “capped” one. – Yours, etc,

LIAM BRETT,

Mulgannon,

Wexford.

Sir, – A bottle was a half-pint of stout while a “bottle of bottle” was a bottle of stout.

A “beaujaunter”, “dano” or “soldier” was a pint bottle of stout. All these were served in a half-pint glass. – Yours, etc,

GERARD SCANNELL,

Dublin 12.