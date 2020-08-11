Bottles of stout

Sir, – Kevin Crotty bemoans the fact that, due to the lockdown, he is unable to visit his local in Portlaw, Co Waterford, “for the simple pleasure of a bottle of stout” (Letters, August 8th).

Although I can sympathise with your reader’s predicament as he endures involuntary temperance, I would point out that the particular libation mentioned, while once ubiquitous, is now available almost exclusively in supermarkets and off-licences.

For reasons beyond my ken, and much to my regret, ordinary public houses, including, I suspect, those in Co Waterford, years ago stopped selling the black brew in its bottled form. – Yours, etc,

KIERAN

FLYNN,

Derrymullen,

Ballinasloe,

Co Galway.