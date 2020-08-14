Bottle of the giants

Sir, – Large bottles are not exclusively a Waterford phenomenon. In my days as a barman in suburban Dublin (northside) in the late 1970s and early 1980s, a large bottle exclusively referred to Guinness. There was no such thing as a small bottle (just a bottle). Subsequent orders usually did not require a fresh glass (a half-pint always, as other letters have explained) and therefore were frequently ordered “by the neck”. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL STAPLETON,

Clonskeagh,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – A popular order in Waterford was for “a large bottle and a half one”. The half one was not a small bottle to accompany the large bottle of stout but was, in fact, a half-measure of whiskey. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL C O’CONNOR,

Waterford.