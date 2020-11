Sir, – The Labour Party has launched the “Born Here Belong Here” campaign for every person born in Ireland to be granted automatic citizenship. The 27th amendment to our Constitution, which expressly denied that right, was passed with one of the largest majorities of any referendum in this State. Labour’s campaign shows the tin ear that many of the left have when they would seek to ignore that expressed wish. – Yours, etc,

PAUL WILLIAMS,

Kilkee,

Co Clare.