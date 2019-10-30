Boris should look to the satirists

Sir, – As far back as 1680, the great English poet, John Dryden commented, “But ’tis the talent of our English nation, Still to be plotting some new reformation”.

Boris and the Brexiteers would do well to study their great literary heritage . . . particularly the satirists. Indeed, Dryden may have had some of their kind in mind when he wrote in Absalom and Achitophel, “Great wits are to madness near allied. And thin partitions do their bounds divide”. – Yours, etc,

WILLIAM FLYNN,

Roscrea, Co Tipperary.