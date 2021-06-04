Boris Johnson’s wedding

Sir, – Finn McRedmond states that one’s attitude toward Boris Johnson’s recent Westminster wedding “will likely to be dependent on how well disposed you felt towards the man prior to the nuptials”(“Boris Johnson, a man-child for all seasons”, Opinion & Analysis, June 3rd).

The point of one’s objection against his marriage in a behind closed doors Catholic ceremony is not based on one’s like or dislike of his ebullient personality but is based on the critique of the Catholic Church’s soft application of canon law to people in power, like Mr Johnson, and its refusal to apply the same criteria to less well-connected people . This is the crux of the argument, not whether you were a fan or not of the British prime minister prior to “the nuptials”. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN

BUTLER,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Finn McRedmond states that “invocations of religion from politicians in the UK are considerably rarer than elsewhere”, and she contrasts the position with the United States.

Every sitting of both Houses of Parliament in Britain is preceded by formal “Prayers”. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.