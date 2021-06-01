Boris Johnson’s wedding

Sir, – Recent letter writers to The Irish Times have complained about the Roman Catholic Church’s unwillingness to recognise same-sex marriages or to marry previously divorced Catholics who wish to marry in a Catholic church.

They can now take comfort from the fact that the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Westminster found no difficulty last Saturday when it closed the cathedral to the public for the purpose of conducting a wedding ceremony for a twice-divorced politician and his partner. – Yours, etc,

LOUIS

O’FLAHERTY,

Santry,

Dublin 9.