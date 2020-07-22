Boris Johnson’s ‘strong and sincere hope’

Sir, – I am no fan of Boris Johnson, but in fairness to the gentleman, I have to say that I thought your article headline last Saturday (“Johnson claims of social distancing ending by Christmas is contradicted by advisers”, News, July 18th)) was quite awful. You quote Mr Johnson as saying, “It is my strong and sincere hope that we will be available to review the outstanding restrictions . . . possibly in time for Christmas”. Since when did the word “claim” come to have the same meaning as the word “hope”? Please explain this liberal interpretation, or is The Irish Times in the Alice in Wonderland part of the English language? If we’re going to have a go at Mr Johnson – or anyone else for that matter – could we please make sure that we don’t misrepresent what they say? Even if we don’t like them anyway. – Yours, etc,

ED McDONALD,

