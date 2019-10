Sir, – Suffice it to say that while I’m sick of hearing about Boris and Brexit in the news each day, I will never tire of Martyn Turner’s “Boris” caricatures. This morning’s “flextending” shoes on the front page (October 28th) are superb . . . a must have for your winter wardrobe! – Yours, etc,

DEE DELANY,

Raheny, Dublin 5.