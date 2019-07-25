Boris Johnson and the keys to No 10

Sir, – Denis Staunton places “Do or die” number two among “Five statements the incoming PM may live to regret” (News, July 24th).

The “Do or die” remark of the buccaneering Boris is perhaps the most telling of all.

All of Tennyson’s poem The Charge of the Light Brigade glorifies the unfortunate troops who charged into the “valley of death” knowing their commander had made a great blunder (“Theirs not to reason why,Theirs but to do and die”).

Forward the Light Brigade. This man, for one, is surely dismayed. – Yours, etc,

PAT

MURPHY,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – The EU has been entrenched in its position on the details of the British withdrawal agreement from the European Union.

Granted, the British didn’t help themselves by their incoherence.

But this entrenched position will not advance the negotiations, nor should some adjustments to the agreement be considered as capitulation. Compromise is an essential tool in negotiating, particularly at a crucial time like this.

Indeed, one wonders would it have been better from the start to have listened to the British concerns about the EU.

They might have been more inclined to stay if the conditions were right.

Political baggage and history can sometimes be a barrier to a good outcome.

Now that Boris Johnson is the new British prime minister, we can only hope all concerned will leave their prejudices behind and it will all end well in everyone’s interest. Fatigue can’t be helpful either for all those hardworking officials on both sides. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA

DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – Boris Johnson made the grandiose claim in his Tory leadership acceptance speech that he aims to “deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat Jeremy Corbyn . . . we are going to energise the country”.

However, judging by the sloppy, lacklustre nature of first major address, Mr Johnson has a long way to go if he intends to inspire the British people to reach new heights under his premiership.

Labour MP John McDonnell hit the nail on the head when he tweeted: “This first Johnson speech is excruciatingly and embarrassingly underwhelming. It was a like an ill-prepared after-dinner speech at the local golf club”. – Yours, etc,

JOE

McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – Britain really must be tired of experts. – Yours, etc,

COLIN

WALSH,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.