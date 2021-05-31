Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings

Sir, – I must admit to being more than a little confused regarding your current view of Dominic Cummings. He is apparently now a paragon of virtue, truthfulness and credibility. Yet it feels like only a wet week ago that he was, in his Brexit persona, portrayed as the epitome of false narratives. Some Damascene conversion. Either that or the adoption by The Irish Times of the barren philosophy of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend”. – Yours, etc,

C LYNCH,

Castletroy,

Limerick.