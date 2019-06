Sir, – I must read every day about Boris in Uxbridge. I know of Borris-in-Ossary, Borrisokane and Borrisoleigh. We have Twomileborris, Borrisbeg, Borris Big, Borris Great, Borris Little and Oldborris. Is it not time to give a look-in to some of our own? – Yours, etc,

PADDY MOLONY,

Balally,

Dublin 16.