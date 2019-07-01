Boris and the dead cat theory

A chara, –When losing an argument and the facts are overwhelmingly against you, Boris Johnson, some six years ago in his newspaper column, wrote that you should distract your opponent by throwing a dead cat on the table.

Everyone will be distracted and talking about the dead cat and not about the issue that is important.

Photographs and painting buses on wine boxes are his current “Dead cat on the table” strategy. – Is mise,

PASCAL Ó DEASMHUMHNAIGH,

Inis Corthaidh,

Co Loch Garman.