Bordering on Brexit

Sir, – The smugness of the DUP is exasperating. Jeffrey Donaldson has parroted the UK’s possible proposal for a “light touch” technology solution to a renewed border between the UK and Ireland (or, “the Republic of Ireland”, as they insist on calling us).

Even if a technology solution could be found to implement a “seamless and frictionless border” along the entire Border from Donegal to the Cooley Peninsula, who would pay for it? Will the UK and the DUP insist, Trump-like, that they will implement the border but “the Republic” will pay for it? – Yours, etc,

JOHN McENEANEY,

Celbridge,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – I have searched the recently published Brexit paper, on future customs arrangements with the European Union, for any signs of inventiveness and potential but not a modicum can I find.

Have no doubt that the members of “Smugglers Inc” have all the scenarios and their courses of action worked to fine detail and will be ready to implement whatever maximises their interests, with a creativity that the Brexiteers seem completely devoid of, when 2019 comes around. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.