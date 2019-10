A chara, – There was a time in the Border region when a mixed bar was a place where both nationalists and unionist would be served, then it was a place that served both men and women, then it a location that accepted euro and sterling.

Following Brexit, will the characteristic of a Border-region mixed bar be a place where people from the EU mix with people who can still remember living in the EU? – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.