Border polls and defence policy

Sir, – Before referendums are held on both sides of the Border on unification, the Irish people will need to know the key parameters of a united Ireland’s defence policy.

Will the Northern Irish people be prepared to leave the security and protection afforded by Nato membership, to join up with an underfunded, militarily neutral Ireland? Conversely, would the people in the South join Nato as the price for a united Ireland?

Until this is clarified, no such referendums should take place. – Yours, etc,

DORCHA LEE,

(Colonel, retired),

Navan,

Co Meath.