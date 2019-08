Sir, – The DUP has stated that the “talking up” of a border poll runs contrary to the Belfast Agreement (“Dial down the rhetoric, Foster warns Varadkar”, News, August 1st).

That document does indeed set out conditions surrounding the triggering of such a poll but nowhere does it prohibit either “talking up” or “talking down” on any matter which might help save Northern Ireland from its politicians. – Yours, etc,

RORY E

MacFLYNN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.