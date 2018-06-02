Border or buffer zone?

Sir, – Your report says that the Sun newspaper claims that “David Davis is creating a Brexit plan that would give Northern Ireland joint UK and European Union status so it could trade freely with both” (“Brexit: Davis plans to give Northern Ireland ‘joint UK, EU’ status”, News, June 1st).

If the story is true, it is obviously very good news for Ireland – north and south. However, one wonders if it is merely another case of a Brexiteer shooting off at the hip without considering the consequences.

If it is correct, the DUP will very likely not be happy; and the days of Theresa May’s minority UK government may well be numbered. – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – A proposal has been floated in the British press that Theresa May’s government is considering a strip along the Border, where a simultaneous existence within and without the EU can be experienced. Perhaps they should call it Alice’s Wonderland.

It brings to mind the quotation in that delightful book, “Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast”.

Only, in her case it’s before Brexit. – Yours, etc,

BOBBY CARTY,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – A suitable location for the administrative centre of the UK Brexit secretary David Davis’s proposed Border zone on this island might be Buffers Alley in Co Wexford. – Yours, etc,

LIAM CAHILL,

Drumree

Co Meath .