Border anomaly and golfers

Sir, – Philip Reid (“Border anomaly means Northern golfers can play courses in Republic”, Sport, May 6th) writes that golfers based in Northern Ireland will be able to play on courses in the Republic once they reopen, whether or not they live within the 5km radius for permitted exercise.

The Minister for Health will have to introduce new regulations (or substantially amend the regulations containing the current restrictions) in order to give effect to the proposed easing of restrictions on 18 May.

There is no reason why this opportunity cannot be used to close the non-resident loophole, and to fix any other technical problems that have been identified with the current regulations. – Yours, etc,

ALAN

O’CONNOR, BL

Dublin 7.

Sir, – The golf courses are reopening. Long or short, driving is essential. Let us all play. – Yours, etc,

NIAMH BONAR,

Foxrock,

Dublin 18.