Bootstrap economics

Sir, – David McWilliams misses the point in his article “What a Doc Martens boot can teach us about the wealth gap” (Opinion & Analysis,, January 16th).

There is no problem in my view with a private equity company doing well for its clients by selling a business into the public markets. I cannot see anything wrong with that.

The issue from a wealth distribution point of view is that access to such private equity deals in the first place is invariably restricted to those who are already wealthy. – Yours, etc,

