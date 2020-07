Sir,– It is gratifying to see that the powers that be are on the ball (Dara Mac Dónaill,Image of the Day, July 14th). The first-ever brown booby to forsake the Caribbean for Irish shores has been apprehended on the beach at Greystones, Co Wicklow, in breach of quarantine regulations and disregarding social distancing, presumably with a view to repatriation. – Yours, etc,

PHILIP J DIX,

Maynooth,

Co Kildare,