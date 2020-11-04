Bollards and safer streets for all

Sir, – In reference to the removal of the “distasteful” bollards protecting the cycle lane on Fitzwilliam Street in Dublin (News, October 23rd), 10 days ago my husband saw a truck turn left on Luke’s Road, Dublin 8, knocking down a cyclist who was travelling on its inside before driving over her legs.

Three days ago I saw a car, turning right into a student residence in Dublin 6, collide with a cyclist coming down the inside of a lane of stalled traffic. That cyclist was luckier than the one on Luke’s Road. He was sent flying over the bonnet and – thankfully – escaped with only minor injuries.

In both instances, there were no segregated cycle lanes, no bollards and no warning streetsigns to either cyclists or motorists to warn them of right-turns, left-turns or cyclists coming up the inside of slow or parked traffic.

As a motorist, I welcome the certainty provided by bollards. They warn me clearly that more vulnerable road users are travelling beyond them. As a physical structure, they influence my driving, making me adjust my speed so I ensure I don’t collide with them.

As a cyclist, I feel protected by them.

As a pedestrian, I find the prospect of witnessing a ton of metal driving over a human being’s legs far more “distasteful” than a few bits of plastic on a Georgian street. – Yours, etc,

MIA GALLAGHER,

Inchicore,

Dublin 8.