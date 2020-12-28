Boiling point

Sir, – C Murray (Letters, December 26th) asks, “Does anybody actually like Brussels sprouts?” May I suggest an independent arbitration panel, to convene within 30 days, as the best forum to resolve such disputes of taste, and one that will fully respect one’s personal sovereignty? – Yours, etc,

MIKE MORAN,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – In response to C Murray’s question, I actually find the Brussels sprout both a nourishing and refreshing vegetable, provided, of course that it is boiled for at least 45 minutes. – Yours, etc,

DAVID LOWTHER,

Harold’s Cross,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – When halved, quickly blanched and then fried in the pan with cooked bacon lardons and some lemon juice and zest of lemon, Brussels sprouts are truly delicious. Don’t just take my word for it. Try it yourself. – Yours, etc,

DEE DELANY,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.