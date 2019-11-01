Body cameras for gardaí

Sir, – One of the purported reasons that the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) are opposed to body cameras being worn by gardaí is “that it could add unfair weight to police versions of events due to being under the exclusive control of gardaí”.

Seriously, in a world of technology it shouldn’t prove too difficult to ensure that all images recorded are saved via the cloud to a server. The availability of such unedited footage would surely then protect everybody’s rights equally. – Yours, etc,

SHEELAGH MOONEY,

Ardagh,

Co Longford.